BMW 3 Series Racecar Nurburgring Near Crash Looks Magical, Driver Saves It

For instance, if you head over to the 4:04 point (no error here) of the clip at the bottom of the page, you'll notice a BMW 3 Series racecar almost losing to the Schwedenkreuz Sx, as friends call it, is arguably the most dangerous corner on the Nordschleife. And that's because it follow a long straight, so it favors generous entry speeds, while it can also take one by surprise.Now, the racer behind the wheel of this E90-generation Bimmer should've been well aware of the infamous German circuit's layout. However, it looks like the aficioando ended up carying too much speed into the said bend.And tasking the 3er with decceleration and steering at the same time inevitably led to lift-off oversteer- with the weight transfering to the front axle, the "ligther" rear end lost grip and went loose.We can see the BMW racecar oversteering and while the driver does manage to correct this, a slight dose of extra effort briefly sends the posterior the other way before an extra maneuver has it sliding on the initial side once again.This is where the magic begins, as the driver manages to avoid hitting the gras, with only a part of the right-hand rear wheel getting on the green stuff.As such, the one behind the wheel manages to bring the vehicle back on the grey area, but not without a hefty dose of oversteer.Fortunately, the only problem caused by the shenanigan was probably a hefty dry cleaning bill...