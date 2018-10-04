2020 BMW 3 Series M Performance Parts Take the Sedan to an Even Higher Level

The 3er of the future is out of the bag, currently on display in Paris, at the fall’s most important auto show. The Germans are not known to waste any time, so as soon as the car was unveiled, the list of M Performance Parts for the best selling BMW in history was also made public.

19 photos



For the exterior, the list of available parts is meant to further improve the aerodynamics. From stock, the new 3 Series comes with a drag coefficient that was taken down from 0.26 to 0.23, but the handling of the sedan can be further improved by using add-ons like a front splitter, rear spoiler, and diffuser, exterior mirror caps or tailpipes.



While achieving high speeds with the improved aerodynamics, one also needs to stop if need be in a hurry. Enter the 18" braking system with red brake calipers. The discs on these M-branded parts, unlike the ones on the production version, are bigger, perforated, grooved, and lightweight, at the same time offering a higher thermal resistance.



Wheels are also on offer, with four designs in two sizes (18 and 20 inches) to be available at market launch in March 2019.



For the interior, M Performance Parts come in the form of a new steering wheel, carbon-fiber shift paddles for models with Steptronic sports transmission and special foot mats.



But most importantly, M will offer future 3 Series owners the drive analyzer, a tool used to record anything from driving dynamics to actual trips, by employing a smartphone video camera and GPS positioning data.



The analyzer will be offered as an OBD stick that can be plugged into the onboard diagnosis interface, a smartphone app and special holders for the phones.



To make sure nobody confuses a regular 3 Series with the M parts-tweaked one, the LED door projectors can be made to lay down on the asphalt the BMW M logo when the doors are opened.



The price list for the new line of parts was not made public. Full details on the M Performance Parts for the new 3 Series can be found in the document attached below.