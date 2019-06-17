Drunk Woman Flips Her Car, Identifies Herself to Police as Hello Kitty

More on this:

1 Drunk Man Crashes Horse-Drawn Carriage Into Car

2 Drunk Pickup Driver Crashes Into Amish Horse Carriage, Kills 3 Children

3 Tourist Rents McLaren 570S, Gets Drunk and Crashes, Kills Another Motorist

4 Driver Hits 11YO Girl on Scooter, Yells at Her “We All Have to Die Sometime”

5 Mother Charged in DUI Crash that Killed Her Twin Sons