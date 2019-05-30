autoevolution

Mother Charged in DUI Crash that Killed Her Twin Sons

30 May 2019, 10:09 UTC ·
by
A South Carolina woman has been charged after a drunk-driving crash that claimed the lives of her twin boys. As soon as she is out of the hospital, she will be transferred to jail.
On Sunday night, Jennifer Knox, 38, was driving a 2005 BMW with her 6-year-old boys in the backseat, in Pickens County, South Carolina. According to troopers, she tried to pass another car going in the same direction, which was towing a boat.

The BMW crashed head-on and at a high rate of speed into an oncoming Kia. The BMW flipped and slid on the highway on its roof, before flipping once more after hitting a culvert. All three occupants, the mother and the boys, were ejected from the car.

“The female driver was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital. The two children in the vehicle with her were transported to separate hospitals, but both unfortunately succumbed to their injuries,Fox Carolina reports. “Later Monday afternoon, the Pickens County Coroner identified the children as 6-year-old twin boys, Dylan and Camryn Clark.”

Troopers established that Knox was driving drunk at the moment of the crash and that neither she nor the children were wearing seatbelts when it happened. They would have saved the boys’ lives.

Knox is still in hospital, recovering from her injuries, but the moment she is released, she will be taken to jail. She’s been charged with “two counts felony DUI resulting in death, child endangerment, two counts child restraint violation, a seatbelt violation,” according to the same media outlet.

According to the children’s aunt, the boys’ bodies will be flown to Florida, where their father lives, for funeral. They were supposed to be moving permanently to Florida with their father soon.

The driver of the Kia was wearing a seatbelt and received only minor injuries in the head-on crash.
