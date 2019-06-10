Drunk Pickup Driver Crashes Into Amish Horse Carriage, Kills 3 Children

A drunk driver caused a serious crash in Algansee Township, Michigan, after he rear-ended a horse-drawn carriage carrying 7 Amish passengers.
All 7 passengers were sent flying out of the carriage by the force of the impact, The Detroit Free Press reports. Of the 7, 3 children have already died and 2 adults remain listed as in critical condition.
Police say that the pickup truck smashed into the carriage and that the driver is the sole responsible for the crash. Two children, aged 6 and 2, died at the scene. A third one, aged 4, died in hospital some time later, from injuries sustained.
“The truck driver is 21-year-old Tyler Frye from Angola, Indiana. He has been arrested and was intoxicated at the time of the crash,” the publication says, citing police sources. The report doesn’t say if the driver was injured as well.
“Frye is charged with 3 counts of operating while under the influence causing death, two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and one count of possessing a firearm while intoxicated,” adds the same media outlet.
Michigan ranks 6th among U.S. states for the number of Amish communities, so carriage-vehicle crashes are not as rare as one would like. Similar accidents happened in 2017 and 2016, but this is by far the one with the biggest number of infant fatalities.
Drunk driving remains the leading cause of fatal accidents, despite varied efforts from authorities and other concerned groups to highlight how dangerous it is. This recent crash is a solid example of why you should never get behind the wheel when you’ve had something to drink: do it and innocent lives are lost.
If you’re out drinking, leave the driving to a sober companion or turn to any of the ride-sharing services available. Michigan even has its very own buggy Uber.
