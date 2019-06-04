2020 Land Rover Defender Teased Once Again, This Time In Kenya

5 Man Drives Drunk to the Police Station, to Pick Up Woman Arrested for DUI

4 Florida Man Flees “Terrorist” Cops at 140mph in BMW, Doesn’t Get Far

3 Man and Woman Arrested for Drunk-Driving the Same Car

2 Mother Charged in DUI Crash that Killed Her Twin Sons

1 Driver Hits 11YO Girl on Scooter, Yells at Her “We All Have to Die Sometime”

More on this:

Tourist Rents McLaren 570S, Gets Drunk and Crashes, Kills Another Motorist

Sunday marked the 50th traffic related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and, this time, the cause of the fatal crash was impaired driving. 5 photos



They confirmed the McLaren was theirs but would not go on the record with a comment on the crash. Meanwhile, a staffer at another rental company, Royalty Exotic Cars, says Butler tried to rent one of their vehicles before going over to the other company. He doesn’t say why he didn’t let Butler drive off in one of their cars.



LVMPD says that, at the time of the accident, Butler was driving impaired and at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the McLaren and came off the roadway, smashing into a parked



The man inside the Camry died on the spot. Butler is in hospital in serious condition, while the passenger traveling with him is in critical condition.



The owner of a nearby shop heard the crash and called the police. When officers arrived, they arrested Butler after noticing that he was impaired.



LVMPD is now using the crash as a warning to all drivers: don’t drive impaired or someone else might not go home to their families, as it happened to the man sitting in his parked Toyota.







This is not an accident! We do not ACCIDENTALLY get into our car after becoming impaired!! We make choices....and this CHOICE killed an innocent person. @LVMPD @DriveSafeNV @LVMPDSEAC pic.twitter.com/ipQVV8JVrQ — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) June 2, 2019



A man from Washington, identified by NBC affiliate News 3 Las Vegas as 29-year-old Stanley Butler, rented a green 2018 McLaren 570S from Dream Exotic Car Rentals and then drove it drunk. He rented the car almost one day before the accident, and the rental company tells KTNV that, at the time he filled out the necessary forms, he met all conditions to rent an exotic car.They confirmed the McLaren was theirs but would not go on the record with a comment on the crash. Meanwhile, a staffer at another rental company, Royalty Exotic Cars, says Butler tried to rent one of their vehicles before going over to the other company. He doesn’t say why he didn’t let Butler drive off in one of their cars.LVMPD says that, at the time of the accident, Butler was driving impaired and at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the McLaren and came off the roadway, smashing into a parked Toyota Camry with one person in the front passenger seat. The rear of the McLaren struck the Camry on the side, flipping it.The man inside the Camry died on the spot. Butler is in hospital in serious condition, while the passenger traveling with him is in critical condition.The owner of a nearby shop heard the crash and called the police. When officers arrived, they arrested Butler after noticing that he was impaired.LVMPD is now using the crash as a warning to all drivers: don’t drive impaired or someone else might not go home to their families, as it happened to the man sitting in his parked Toyota.