Drunk Man Crashes Horse-Drawn Carriage Into Car

A Kentucky man was temporarily placed in police custody and will have to face the consequences after he got drunk and then decided it would be a good idea to take his horse-drawn carriage on the road.
In the process, he crashed into a car, ABC affiliate WBKO reports. The good news is that neither he nor anyone else involved in the accident was hurt, which is a rare thing for this type of collisions. One can only assume that the driver was able to slow down considerably before the impact for this fortunate outcome.
“Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that Reuben Yoder the driver of the carriage was under the influence of alcohol. Yoder and his 8 passengers were not injured in the crash and neither was the driver of the car,” the report says.
Smiths Grove Police responded to a call of a collision between the carriage and a vehicle.
“Yoder was arrested for operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief. Smiths Grove Police Chief says the horse is ok,” the report adds.
So phew, the horse got out okay as well.
Earlier this week, news broke that a similar collision ended tragically for a group of Amish people traveling by carriage in Algansee Township, Michigan. In that case, it was the driver of a pickup truck who was under the influence and operating a vehicle, and the impact was so powerful that all 7 passengers in the carriage were ejected from it.
Of the 7 passengers, 3 children died: 2 at the scene and 1 in the hospital, from injuries sustained. The 2 accompanying adults were still in critical condition at the time we covered the story. The driver of the pickup wasn’t hurt seriously. He was charged with operating while under the influence causing death (3 counts), operating while under the influence causing serious injury (2 counts) and possessing a firearm while intoxicated (1 count).
