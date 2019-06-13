autoevolution
 

Amish Man Steals Neighbor’s Car, Crashes It, Still Drives It to the Bar

An Amish man walks into a bar. That is not the beginning of a joke, but the climax of a car theft story that probably baffled even the cops.
Officers with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department were on patrol last Saturday, when they noticed a banged up Nissan Rogue in the parking lot of a local bar. They ran the registration on the car and came up with the owner’s name, and then went inside to find him and find out what had happened to the vehicle.

Inside the bar, they were told by the bartender by a 21-year-old sitting at a table drinking was probably the guy who’d driven the vehicle, PennLive reports. The man, Jacob Byler, eventually admitted to having driven the car: he even told the cops that he “couldn’t lie” about stealing it from his neighbor.

Apparently, Byler had walked over to his neighbor to ask for a ride to the same pub where he was now drinking. When he got to the man’s house, he thought he might as well take the car and drive himself, since the owner had left the keys in the ignition.

On the way there, he lost control of the Nissan and crashed it against an embankment, causing considerable damage. According to the police, the “hood was dislodged, the back passenger side fender was scratched and bent, and there was visible grass and mud debris.”

You’d think an accident would be enough to deter this young man from proceeding on his way, but it was not. He didn’t call the police and he didn’t double back to tell his neighbor what he’d done to his car, but instead continued to the pub. Once here, he calmly pulled into the parking lot and he went inside for a drink.

What can we say, when the thirst hits, it must be quenched at all costs.

Police have arrested Byler and charged him with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
