SpaceX Starlink Satellites Become Light Pearls Marching in the Night Sky

5 New Jersey Man Drives Chevy Camaro into Friend’s Swimming Pool

4 Man Drives Drunk to the Police Station, to Pick Up Woman Arrested for DUI

3 Florida Man Flees “Terrorist” Cops at 140mph in BMW, Doesn’t Get Far

2 Man and Woman Arrested for Drunk-Driving the Same Car

1 Mother Charged in DUI Crash that Killed Her Twin Sons

More on this:

Driver Hits 11YO Girl on Scooter, Yells at Her “We All Have to Die Sometime”

A 19-year-old driver from Draper, Utah, was arrested after he hit a girl walking an electric scooter up the road. He then got out of his car and yelled at her. 26 photos



Becky was at the wheel of a 2010



“A probable cause statement from Draper City Police Department states that Steven Becky admitted to using Xanax, marijuana, LSD and mushrooms. He also told police he deliberately hit her because she was white,” the report notes.



Becky himself is white, but the high amount of drugs in his system may explain his explanation for the accident.



During his arrest, Becky remained uncooperative with the police and overall aggressive, showing no trace of sympathy for his young victim. At the hospital, Becky again admitted to using drugs when speaking to one of the doctors. The doctor then told the police about it.



“The girl suffered serious injuries, including a head injury and a fractured hip,” the report mentions. She remains in critical condition. “Becky was booked on suspicion of attempted criminal homicide and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury,” says the same media outlet.



Draper Police are yet to release more details, as the investigation is ongoing. However, a spokesperson did say that they have no doubt as to the fact that Becky intentionally drove his car into the girl. So much for being a decent human being. Draper Police have arrested Steven Ray Becky after the accident, as it was revealed he intentionally drove into his young victim, who happened to be walking next to her electric scooter on the side of the road, Fox13 reports.Becky was at the wheel of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta that was going the wrong way and, after the impact, he got out of the car and ran to the girl, yelling at her that “We all have to die sometime.” He then tried to flee the scene of the accident, but one eyewitness rushed and immobilized him until the cops came.“A probable cause statement from Draper City Police Department states that Steven Becky admitted to using Xanax, marijuana, LSD and mushrooms. He also told police he deliberately hit her because she was white,” the report notes.Becky himself is white, but the high amount of drugs in his system may explain his explanation for the accident.During his arrest, Becky remained uncooperative with the police and overall aggressive, showing no trace of sympathy for his young victim. At the hospital, Becky again admitted to using drugs when speaking to one of the doctors. The doctor then told the police about it.“The girl suffered serious injuries, including a head injury and a fractured hip,” the report mentions. She remains in critical condition. “Becky was booked on suspicion of attempted criminal homicide and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury,” says the same media outlet.Draper Police are yet to release more details, as the investigation is ongoing. However, a spokesperson did say that they have no doubt as to the fact that Becky intentionally drove his car into the girl.