Florida Man Flees “Terrorist” Cops at 140mph in BMW, Doesn’t Get Far

28 May 2019, 11:35 UTC ·
by
One Florida driver tried to flee the cops and then hilariously played the innocent victim when he got caught.
Florida Highway Patrol trooper Jessica Sabo was pulled over on the side of the road, handing a seatbelt citation to another driver, when she noticed a gray BMW speeding past her at well over 100mph, ABC 3340 reports.

She immediately got into her car and signaled the other cruiser with her at the scene to follow suit. The BMW was already being followed by a police car, which Sabo came across after about 4 minutes. She continued the pursuit and eventually came near the speeding BMW.

It was nearing 2 cars moving in the same direction on the 2-lane road, and it tried to squeeze between them and shake Sabo off. Instead, the BMW clipped one of the cars on the rear wheel, sending debris on the road and Sabo into the median.

The BMW could no longer continue the chase, so the trooper found it pulled over. When she got out and approached the driver side, together with 3 other troopers, the driver refused to come out willingly. Hilariously, he called the officers “terrorists” and actually asked out loud “What did I do wrong?” Clearly, speeding and fleeing the police is nothing wrong in this man’s book.

“Troopers identify the driver as 37-year-old Scott Patrick Sorenson of Lake Placid, Florida. He was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI and aggravated fleeing with injury,” the media outlet reports. “Three adults and three children in the two other vehicles had minor injuries. Sorenson's bond was set at $85,000.”

After arresting the reckless and intoxicated driver, Sabo returned to the scene of the accident to check on the passengers on the truck Sorenson had clipped.

The video report below contains dashcam footage from Sabo’s cruiser. It almost beats going to the movies.

