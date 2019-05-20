Florida Man Sets Wife’s House on Fire, Flees in General Lee-Painted Charger

Much like a beloved character on the popular “Game of Thrones” series, one Florida man wanted to see it all burn. So he set his ex-wife’s house on fire and then tried to flee the cops in his Dodge Charger.

A Marion County man is in custody after investigators say he set fire to his ex-wife’s home last night and led deputies on a chase that ended in Levy County. We’re following the developments this morning on #News6. pic.twitter.com/2mEcjhwJr6 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 15, 2019



A neighbor shared this video of the home deputies say was set on fire by the homeowner’s ex-husband on Tuesday. Luis Pereira faces charges of arson and fleeing & eluding law enforcement after investigators say he led them on a chase into Levy County. https://t.co/YdhynWIBiZ pic.twitter.com/9UL3LWcUCA — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 15, 2019



Also like that GoT character, Oswald Pereira didn’t get away with it. Despite his attempts at eluding justice, the long arm of the law proved to be long enough to stretch across two counties and apprehend him. The Dodge Charger , which was painted like the famous General Lee from “Dukes of Hazzard,” wasn’t much help either.It all happened last week in Morriston, Marion County, Florida, ClickOrlando reports. Pereira douse everything in the house in gasoline and set it ablaze, before jumping into a newer Dodge Charger model and driving off. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they had to remove Pereira’s ex-wife and 2 dogs from the house, but no one was hurt.Meanwhile, Pereira was on the move. Chased by cops, he eventually ditched the Charger for a GMC Yukon and crossed into the next county. Officers eventually found him hiding out in the closet of a mobile home. He was arrested without further incident.No one was hurt in the entire incident except Pereira himself: when the officers caught him, he had burns on almost 15 percent of his body, so he was rushed to the hospital for treatment before he was moved into police custody.Pereira is now facing charges of arson, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence and 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Neighbors tell ClickOrlando that he is actually a famous jockey and that he must have been under a lot of stress to have acted this way. In April this year, he was arrested for petit theft and, one month prior, for aggravated domestic battery.