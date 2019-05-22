autoevolution

Adorable Ducklings Take Over Nissan Dealership in Florida

22 May 2019, 12:43 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Of all the kinds of living things that could ever wander into a car dealership, this is by far the most adorable: an entire family of ducks has taken over a Nissan dealership in Orlando, Florida.
21 photos
2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift2020 Nissan Titan facelift
The fact that this is happening in Florida is probably not surprising. U.S. Marine, who works as Managing Partner at Sutherlin Nissan Orlando, has been posting about the ducklings and their mother for quite some time, but it’s just now that his story has made national news.

“The mom (duck) made a nest right outside my office,” U.S. Marine wrote on Facebook a while back. The ducklings hatched right outside his office window, so they all decided to keep them, at least for some time. “Soon after, there were 15 ducklings. We knew that we had to welcome them all into the Sutherlin family.”

They had a small pond installed near one of the windows, so that customers could watch the ducklings feed or swim when they weren’t checking out new cars or talking with staff. The ducklings, which are now longer actually ducklings but have grown, can also waddle into the dealership whenever they feel like.

When they do, they’re given treats and are then (kindly) invited to step back outside. Cleaning up after them takes up a full day, U.S. Marine says more or less joking.

“I think they are our pets now for sure,” he writes, adding that the ducklings have become the dealership’s unofficial mascots. The customers also love them, as was to be expected.

Duck droppings and mess aside, they do make for an adorable, refreshing sight, even in such a strange place as a car dealership. After all, there could be worse way of spending the days at work than getting to pet or watch ducklings do their duckling stuff.

Here they are:



Nissan car dealership Florida duck viral video
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Latest car models:
LAND ROVER Discovery SportLAND ROVER Discovery Sport Small SUVMCLAREN GTMCLAREN GT ExoticHYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactAll car models  
 
 