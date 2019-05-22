Adorable Ducklings Take Over Nissan Dealership in Florida

Of all the kinds of living things that could ever wander into a car dealership, this is by far the most adorable: an entire family of ducks has taken over a Nissan dealership in Orlando, Florida.

21 photos



“The mom (duck) made a nest right outside my office,” U.S. Marine wrote on



They had a small pond installed near one of the windows, so that customers could watch the ducklings feed or swim when they weren’t checking out new cars or talking with staff. The ducklings, which are now longer actually ducklings but have grown, can also waddle into the dealership whenever they feel like.



When they do, they’re given treats and are then (kindly) invited to step back outside. Cleaning up after them takes up a full day, U.S. Marine says more or less joking.



“I think they are our pets now for sure,” he writes, adding that the ducklings have become the dealership’s unofficial mascots. The customers also love them, as was to be expected.



Duck droppings and mess aside, they do make for an adorable, refreshing sight, even in such a strange place as a car dealership. After all, there could be worse way of spending the days at work than getting to pet or watch ducklings do their duckling stuff.



Here they are:







