Renault Needs More Time to Answer Fiat Chrysler’s “Friendly” Merger Offer

Following Monday’s decision by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to ask for a merger with French carmaker Renault - probably this year's single major industry shift - the world was expecting some type of answer to the proposition. But, sweet as the deal may have seemed, Renault refuses to get drawn into this without lengthy discussions.

“After careful review of the terms of FCA’s friendly proposal, the Board of Directors decided to study with interest the opportunity of such a business combination, comforting Groupe Renault’s manufacturing footprint and creating additional value for the Alliance,” the carmaker's official statement reads.



An answer to the proposal will be provided by Renault at an yet unspecified date, and only after further discussions with FCA representatives will take place to shed more light on this major move.



As per the proposal made by FCA on Monday, the group wants to merge with Renault under a single new Dutch parent company, equally controlled by the two former entities.



In FCA’s view, a merger would generate annual run-rate synergies in excess of €5 billion and open markets previously inaccessible for both.



No plants are to be closed, and the collaboration would allow profitable use of common global vehicle platforms, architectures, powertrains and technologies.



