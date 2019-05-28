autoevolution

Renault Needs More Time to Answer Fiat Chrysler’s “Friendly” Merger Offer

28 May 2019, 12:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Following Monday’s decision by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to ask for a merger with French carmaker Renault - probably this year's single major industry shift - the world was expecting some type of answer to the proposition. But, sweet as the deal may have seemed, Renault refuses to get drawn into this without lengthy discussions.
46 photos
2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 1500
In a statement released on Tuesday (May 28), the French company says a board meeting was held to discuss the Italian-American proposition, but no definitive conclusion was reached. As a result, the deal proposition will require further scrutiny," says the carmaker,

“After careful review of the terms of FCA’s friendly proposal, the Board of Directors decided to study with interest the opportunity of such a business combination, comforting Groupe Renault’s manufacturing footprint and creating additional value for the Alliance,” the carmaker's official statement reads.

An answer to the proposal will be provided by Renault at an yet unspecified date, and only after further discussions with FCA representatives will take place to shed more light on this major move.

As per the proposal made by FCA on Monday, the group wants to merge with Renault under a single new Dutch parent company, equally controlled by the two former entities.

It’s unclear how Nissan and Mitsubishi, Renault’s Alliance partners, see this proposition. To sweeten the deal, FCA threw in a seat on the board of the new company for a Nissan representative, but said nothing about Mitsubishi.

In FCA’s view, a merger would generate annual run-rate synergies in excess of €5 billion and open markets previously inaccessible for both.

No plants are to be closed, and the collaboration would allow profitable use of common global vehicle platforms, architectures, powertrains and technologies.

Should Renault say yes to the deal, the resulting behemoth would become the third largest car manufacturer in the world, with combined sales of around 8.7 million vehicles annually.
Fiat Chrysler FCA merger deal Renault
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
RENAULT models:
RENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Small SUVRENAULT ClioRENAULT Clio SmallRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniRENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverAll RENAULT models  
 
 