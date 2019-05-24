4-Month Baby Girl Dies After Being Forgotten in Daycare Van for 5 Full Hours



“The suspect was transported to the police station to be interviewed. The suspect refused to talk with detectives.”



Ewing was booked into jail on one charge on child neglect, but the investigation is ongoing, so he’s looking at more possible charges.





Early on Wednesday morning, a van from the Love and Hope Daycare Center went around and picked up kids from their homes, for daycare. Darryl Ewing was at the wheel and also in charge of handling the children during transport; he is also the co-owner of the daycare, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says in a post on the official Facebook page.He arrived at the daycare at around 8.30 in the morning and unloaded the children – all except one. A 4-month baby girl was left behind and was forgotten in the van for 5 full hours. Workers only realized she was missing when the mother called to make pickup arrangements for her and her siblings.When they rushed to the van, they found the baby girl unresponsive and called 911. Unfortunately, the girl was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital, and police are looking at the driver as the sole responsible for the tragedy.“Daycare employees went to the van and discovered the victim still strapped in her child seat unresponsive and called emergency services. Further investigative efforts revealed the suspect was responsible for maintaining a separate driver’s log documenting all children that are placed onto the van,” the Sheriff’s Office says.Ewing had logged the girl’s siblings, but not the girl herself.“It was determined the suspect’s actions (and lack thereof) failed to provide the victim with the necessary supervision and provide services to protect the victim’s physical health, all which was essential to the victim’s well-being and contributed to the death of the victim,” the police say.