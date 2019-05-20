autoevolution

Shirtless Florida Man Steals Police Cruiser, Does 150mph With It

Florida man is at it again: Shane Jensen was arrested and charged after he stole a police cruiser and trying to elude cops in it by doing 150mph. He still got caught in the end.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled over on the highway in Okeechobee County when he noticed he shirtless man wandering around, NewsWeek reports. Shane Jensen looked like he needed medical attention and the trooper spent minutes talking to him, trying to find out what was wrong.

When the trooper turned to speak to a road ranger, with the same goal of offering Jensen medical assistance, Jensen jumped in the patrol cruiser and sped off. The cruiser was a 2013 Dodge Charger and Jensen made sure he made the most of it: the report notes that the ensuing high-speed chase that stretched across 2 counties saw him hitting speeds of 150mph.

Jensen was able to avoid the first roadblock troopers set out. He first brought the car to a halt and, as officers approached the vehicle with guns drawn, he hit the accelerator once more.

At the second roadblock, the suspect assumed he had better chances of escaping on foot. He jumped out of the car and over the median into oncoming traffic, and disappeared in the woods.

Despite his assumption, police caught him shortly after. A video of the chase is available at the NewsWeek link above.

“No one was injured in the incident. Jensen had a $400,000 warrant out of Pinellas County for carjacking and aggravated assault with a hammer,” the publication notes. “He has been charged with grand theft, high speed fleeing, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.”

The report says nothing of the damage done to the trooper’s Dodge Charger, or if any other vehicles were damaged in the chase.
