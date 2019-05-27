Man Drives Drunk to the Police Station, to Pick Up Woman Arrested for DUI

If these two aren’t an item, they should consider it because they seem to be made for each other. One man and woman from New Jersey are today’s best example of how you can literally drink all common sense away.

“The officers sensed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and Doran was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, DUI in a school zone, reckless driving and careless driving, police said,” the publication reports.



While in custody, Doran was told to call someone to come pick her up and the only person she could think of was as much of a drunk as her. She called 24-year-old Sebastian Rehm, who, you guessed it, came to pick her up from the police station while drunk.



He sauntered inside and waited in the lobby and, when an officer approached him, he smelled booze on his breath. Sebastian ended up in custody, as well. So much for Morgan’s knight.



“He was charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said,” the same publication reports. “Doran and Rehm were released to a sober driver and have pending court dates.”



