New Jersey Man Drives Chevy Camaro into Friend’s Swimming Pool

That’s one way of making sure you’re disinvited from all future social appointments with someone you don’t like: just drive your convertible straight into their swimming pool and you’re set. 15 photos



“Readington Police Lt. Christopher DeWire said that about 9:34 a.m., police responded to a report of a Chevrolet convertible in the in-ground swimming pool of the home. The convertible roof was still up,” the report says.



“DeWire said the driver, a 57-year-old Readington man, drove the Camaro down the driveway to the house, which was not his home, and into the pool,” adds the same media outlet.



The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, was taken to the hospital and released. He is now under investigation, as police believe he may have been under the influence when he drove his car right into the pool. The cops don’t believe someone could be such a terrible driver as to do that by mistake.



a school bus with children on board was involved in an accident and was sent into someone's backyard, landing in the pool. The bus hit a Jeep and then crashed through a fence, coming to a full stop with its nose in the pool.