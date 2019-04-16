Drunken Grandma Parks on Top of 2 Cars at Walmart Parking Lot

You know you’re drunk when it’s still morning and you’ve somehow managed to park your car on top of 2 other parked vehicles. In this case, it might be time to cut the party and head back to bed.

7 photos



“Police said the woman was parking in a Walmart parking lot around 11 a.m. when she accidentally accelerated the car, driving up onto two cars parked side by side. She slightly damaged a third car in another parking lot as well,”



One of the parked cars was still occupied by a Walmart employee, but she wasn’t hurt. She is probably still in shock, though, and who could blame her.



“The crash caused damage to the hoods of both vehicles and the windshield and roof of one,” the report adds. “Officials have not released the identity of the woman, but said she is in her 60s.”



The woman was charged with drunken driving and negligent operation of a vehicle, and will have to show up in court to answer to the charges. She will also be liable for damages, and should probably expect getting sued, as well.



That said, An elderly woman from Halifax, Massachusetts, got in serious trouble with the law after a trip to Walmart turned into a movie-like scenario. It was only 11 o’clock in the morning on Sunday, but she drove to Walmart drunk and parked her car on top of 2 others. Believe it or not, but there was a person in one of them, too.“Police said the woman was parking in a Walmart parking lot around 11 a.m. when she accidentally accelerated the car, driving up onto two cars parked side by side. She slightly damaged a third car in another parking lot as well,” NECN reports, citing local media.One of the parked cars was still occupied by a Walmart employee, but she wasn’t hurt. She is probably still in shock, though, and who could blame her.“The crash caused damage to the hoods of both vehicles and the windshield and roof of one,” the report adds. “Officials have not released the identity of the woman, but said she is in her 60s.”The woman was charged with drunken driving and negligent operation of a vehicle, and will have to show up in court to answer to the charges. She will also be liable for damages, and should probably expect getting sued, as well.That said, drunk driving is dangerous even if you’re only driving for a short distance, like a Walmart run. No matter how old you are, if you’re into partying from the crack of dawn or well into the night, leave the driving to someone else and spare yourself and others a lot of trouble.