autoevolution

Drunken Grandma Parks on Top of 2 Cars at Walmart Parking Lot

16 Apr 2019, 12:02 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
You know you’re drunk when it’s still morning and you’ve somehow managed to park your car on top of 2 other parked vehicles. In this case, it might be time to cut the party and head back to bed.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
An elderly woman from Halifax, Massachusetts, got in serious trouble with the law after a trip to Walmart turned into a movie-like scenario. It was only 11 o’clock in the morning on Sunday, but she drove to Walmart drunk and parked her car on top of 2 others. Believe it or not, but there was a person in one of them, too.

“Police said the woman was parking in a Walmart parking lot around 11 a.m. when she accidentally accelerated the car, driving up onto two cars parked side by side. She slightly damaged a third car in another parking lot as well,” NECN reports, citing local media.

One of the parked cars was still occupied by a Walmart employee, but she wasn’t hurt. She is probably still in shock, though, and who could blame her.

“The crash caused damage to the hoods of both vehicles and the windshield and roof of one,” the report adds. “Officials have not released the identity of the woman, but said she is in her 60s.”

The woman was charged with drunken driving and negligent operation of a vehicle, and will have to show up in court to answer to the charges. She will also be liable for damages, and should probably expect getting sued, as well.

That said, drunk driving is dangerous even if you’re only driving for a short distance, like a Walmart run. No matter how old you are, if you’re into partying from the crack of dawn or well into the night, leave the driving to someone else and spare yourself and others a lot of trouble.
DUI PARKING SPOT police accident lol fail Massachusetts
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactNISSAN Tiida/Versa SedanNISSAN Tiida/Versa Sedan CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupeAll car models  
 
 