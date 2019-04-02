autoevolution

Identical Twins Caught Sharing The Same Driver’s License For 20 Years

While we could assume that it’s annoying to always get mistaken for your identical twin sibling, a couple of brothers – identical twins – decided to make the most of it. And they’ve been doing it for the past two decades.
A Pear video that’s just now gone viral reveals that two brothers, surnamed Yan, got busted for sharing the same driver’s license for 20 years. They would have continued doing so had not one of them started to lose his hair, which was the tell-tale sign for a police officer that pulled him over.

The scheme was uncovered late last month, when one of the brothers was pulled over in their hometown of Jiamusi, China’s Heilongjiang province, on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. The irony! The dude was, in fact, doing just that, but he was also using his brother’s still-valid license, as he’d done many times before.

In fact, whenever one of the brothers was getting into trouble at the wheel (drunk driving, or speeding or having the license revoked), he would use the other one’s, and the other way around. The only concern for them was to make sure they had at least one valid license between them, at all times.

When the cop pulled the brother over this time, at first, he didn’t notice anything abnormal because the brother was wearing a hat, to hide a bald spot. However, he searched in the police database and found out of the twin’s existence, so he asked the driver to remove the hat.

“Although they looked really alike, there were some features that set them apart - including the thickness and the length of their hair,” officer Zhao Xin says in the video.

To the cop’s surprise, the brother ‘fessed up. He even admitted to pulling the scheme for the past 20 years, which was probably stupid of him, but at least he gets points for honesty.

“I have been using the same driver’s license with my younger brother for 20 years,” the driver says. “We are twins, so we look very alike.”

The driver was fined and is waiting charges, pending on the ongoing investigation. His brother will probably be facing charges, too.
