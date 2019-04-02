2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC to Be Made in Sindelfingen

It was just earlier this year that the facelift for the GLC was unveiled, but Mercedes-Benz is already thinking about the second generation of the nameplate, and where else to produce it.

As is the case with most other global players in the industry, Mercedes-Benz is also enjoying the golden years of the SUV body style. Since the first such car was introduced by the Germans, more than five million were sold. 1.5 million of them were GLC and int predecessor, GLK models. With sales ofmodels on the rise across the industry, Mercedes is considering adding a new facility to the roster of production hubs for the GLC. In an announcement made this week, the carmaker said the Sindelfingen facility, the birthplace of the AMG GT cars , among many others, will be in charge of making the new generation GLC as well."With production of the GLC at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant we are putting our global production network on an even more flexible and efficient footing,” said in a statement Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz executive in charge with production.“Alongside premium and luxury class vehicles the plant is now receiving a further volume model in the much-sought-after SUV segment.”Currently, the GLC is being assembled at several locations across the globe. In Germany, the present-day SUV comes together at the Bremen plant. Elsewhere in Europe, the car rolls-off assembly lines operated by Valmet Automotive in Uusikaupunki, Finland, while the Chinese variant is sourced from Beijing, with the help of Beijing Benz Automotive Corporation (BBAC) joint venture.Mercedes did not say whether the decision to start production in Sindelfingen will affect the other manufacturing sites.As said, the current version of the GLC has barely made it out into the open. For Mercedes, the GLC in regular and coupe variants is just one of seven SUV it currently sells, alongside the GLA GLE , GLE Coupé, GLS , and G-Class As is the case with most other global players in the industry, Mercedes-Benz is also enjoying the golden years of the SUV body style. Since the first such car was introduced by the Germans, more than five million were sold. 1.5 million of them were GLC and int predecessor, GLK models.