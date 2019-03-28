autoevolution

Britain’s Oldest Cop, 74, Arrests 29YO Suspect After Foot, High-Speed Chase

28 Mar 2019
You know what they say about how “age is nothing but a number.” In this particular case, it proved to be true, as a 74-year-old police officer with the roads police unit in Essex, U.K., apprehended a much younger suspect after a spectacular high-speed chase, followed by a foot chase.
The cop is now being hailed a hero on social media, after his extraordinary deed was made public by his mates from Essex Police. His name is Keith Smith and he’s been with the unit for 2 decades, during which time he’s also put in thousands of hours of volunteer work. The suspect is Paul Tait and he has been hit with a string of driving-related offenses.

Special Constable Keith Smith was on out traffic duty when he attempted to stop a driver for a routine traffic stop. The man failed to pull over and a high-speed chase followed. After many miles, the driver jumped out of the car and tried to make his escape on foot, which is when PC Smith did the same.

You’d think being this old would have given the suspect the edge, but you’d be wrong. After chasing the dude through several gardens, PC Smith managed to put him in cuffs and take him downtown. Tait was charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failure to stop and harassment, according to a tweet on the PD’s official Twitter.

“Our very own @SCKeithSmith has just had a vehicle FTS for him in Benfleet. Despite being 74yrs old he engaged in not only the pursuit but a foot chase detaining the suspect in the gardens of a nearby house,” the roads policing unit writes, praising the hard work of PC Smith.

Public response to these messages ranges from “legend” and “top work” to a more lukewarm “nice job,” but they’re all positive. As they should be.

