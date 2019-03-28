Britain’s Oldest Cop, 74, Arrests 29YO Suspect After Foot, High-Speed Chase

Our very own @SCKeithSmith has just had a vehicle FTS for him in Benfleet. Despite being 74yrs old he engaged in not only the pursuit but a foot chase detaining the suspect in the gardens of a nearby house. @EssexSpecials @EssexPoliceUK @EP_RPU_South @EP_RPU_North @DCCPippaMills pic.twitter.com/HuSYrMCnGd

A 29-year-old man is due to appear in court tomorrow, after being arrested yesterday in #Benfleet by long-serving #volunteer @EssexSpecials, @SCKeithSmith, aged 74. He was charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop and harassment. pic.twitter.com/koTMY7mRul