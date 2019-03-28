autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Enters Production in Sindelfingen

28 Mar 2019, 15:04 UTC ·
The revamped lineup of Mercedes-AMG GT cars begun rolling off the assembly lines in Sindelfingen, Germany this week, marking yet another important milestone for one of the carmaker’s most important models.
The first car to roll off the assembly lines was a Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO, a model that will soon be followed by the entire lineup of two-door coupe and roadster variants. This car leads the range with a  4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 577 horsepower and  700 Nm of torque.

"The start of production of the revamped Mercedes-AMG GT sports cars shows once again that the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant is not only a manufacturer of top-quality volume-produced vehicles,” said in a statement Michael Bauer, the facility’s head of production.

“With our highly motivated and experienced team, we are in a position to meet our customers' wishes for highly exclusive vehicles such as the Mercedes-AMG GT. We are rightly proud of that."

The renewed GT family was presented by Mercedes-AMG in late 2018 with refreshed design and tech upgrades. The lineup presently consists of the entry-level GT, the mid-range GT S and GT C, and the top of the range GT R and GT R PRO.

Introduced as a bridge to link the two-door to the four-door variant of the GT, the facelift comes with minor exterior and interior changes.

On the outside, the modifications are primarily concentrated at the rear where a redesigned tailpipe cover was fitted together with a new black diffuser. 

At the interior, changes include the new fully digital instrument display comprising a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen on the center console and a new steering wheel with perforated black Nappa leather.

For the new lineup of GT cars, AMG will offer the AMG Dynamics control system on the GT lineup that enhances the functions of the ESP.
Mercedes-AMG models:
