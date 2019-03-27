The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Drunk Driver Sprays Axe Body Spray in His Mouth to Cover the Alcohol Breath

According to Axe marketing, spraying yourself with this body spray will attract women like moth to a flame. According to one guy, Axe could also work to successfully mask the smell of alcohol on one’s breath. 7 photos



This genius is 49-year-old Efren Mencia-Ramirez and he was pulled over after he sped past cops on Interstate 85 and swerved into the other lane,



“The driver […] ‘was spraying Axe body spray in his mouth when (the deputy) approached to cover the smell of alcohol on his breath,’ the [police] report states. There was a 12-pack of beer on the passenger floorboard, and 11 of the 12 beers were open, deputies said. Ten of the beers were nearly empty,” the publication writes.



He also had an open container between his legs, which he had forgotten to remove when the officer approached him. When cops saw that he was showing signs of intoxication, they asked him to step out of the car. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was taken to the station, where he ended up being charged with a variety of road-related offenses.



