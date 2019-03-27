autoevolution

Drunk Driver Sprays Axe Body Spray in His Mouth to Cover the Alcohol Breath

According to Axe marketing, spraying yourself with this body spray will attract women like moth to a flame. According to one guy, Axe could also work to successfully mask the smell of alcohol on one’s breath.
Well, if you’re drunk enough, it’s worth a try. One dude from Spartanburg, South Carolina got caught drunk driving and he did his best to trick the officers into not noticing that he reeked of booze. He did so by spraying Axe directly into his mouth, but he totally forgot to hide the open beer containers in the car – including the one he was still holding when the cops came over to his car.

This genius is 49-year-old Efren Mencia-Ramirez and he was pulled over after he sped past cops on Interstate 85 and swerved into the other lane, The State reports.

“The driver […] ‘was spraying Axe body spray in his mouth when (the deputy) approached to cover the smell of alcohol on his breath,’ the [police] report states. There was a 12-pack of beer on the passenger floorboard, and 11 of the 12 beers were open, deputies said. Ten of the beers were nearly empty,” the publication writes.

He also had an open container between his legs, which he had forgotten to remove when the officer approached him. When cops saw that he was showing signs of intoxication, they asked him to step out of the car. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was taken to the station, where he ended up being charged with a variety of road-related offenses.

“At sheriff’s office headquarters, Mencia-Ramirez provided a breath sample that yielded a .15 blood-alcohol content, nearly twice the legal limit for operating a vehicle in South Carolina, according to the report. He was charged with DUI, open container, no proof of insurance and no valid S.C. driver’s license,” The State writes.
