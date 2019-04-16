2020 BMW M3 vs. 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake Nurburgring Chase Is Lit

You know that feeling when you get the sense of being uber-quick on the Nurburgring and something that shows up in your rear-view mirror comes to prove you wrong? Well, test drivers sometimes go through the same kind of shenanigans, even when they're out putshing performance cars to the limite on the Green Hell. And the latest adventure of the kind involves the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 AMG Shooting Brake and the 2020 BMW M3.

Well, prototypes of the two German toys recently crossed paths while out testing on the Nordschleife. As you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the M car was the one that chased the spiced-up Shooting Brake. And while fans of the latter will cry that an even more potent model is coming (think: the CLA 45 or CLA 50), the brief Ring moment we have here is simply a form of enterntainment and not intended to serve as a comparo.



However, while the already-unveiled



Of course, the 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M have brought us the new twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six with up to 510 horsepower. And the unit will be present on the 2020 M3, once again being offered with multiple outputs.



Then again, we'll have to wait and see if goodies such as an all-paw system with a RWD mode (think:



