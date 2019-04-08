Drunk Driver Crashes Into Parked Car, Tries to Enter Wrong House

They said the male threatened them & told them to get out of his house. Ofc. Gonzales took the male into custody & officers then learned the male had crashed into a parked truck two blocks away & fled on foot, leaving his car there. He’s been arrested on a host of charges. pic.twitter.com/GB9FioK3rE — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) April 7, 2019

It happened the other day, in Pueblo, Colorado. One man got at the wheel so drunk that he crashed into a parked car, and then got the bright idea to flee the scene and head to the safety of his own home. The problem was that the house he walked into wasn’t actually his, so the rightful owners called the police.The officers responded to a call of a disturbance with weapons, the PD says on the official Twitter page. At the scene, they found a man armed with a baseball bat and another one armed with a knife. These turned out to be the good guys, actually: they were brothers sharing a home, who reported they had been threatened by a drunk man who had come into their house.“They said the male threatened them & told them to get out of his house,” the PD says. “Ofc. Gonzales took the male into custody & officers then learned the male had crashed into a parked truck two blocks away & fled on foot, leaving his car there. He’s been arrested on a host of charges.”The post also includes photos of the car driven by the drunk man and the one into which he crashed. Both sustained some damage, but it seems the drunk driver wasn’t hurt – or, at least, he wasn’t hurt as bad as to wake him from his stupor and realize he was also breaking into another man’s house.We’re assuming the drunk driver sobered up in police custody, and will have plenty of time to coolly consider what he’s done.