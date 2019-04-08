autoevolution

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Parked Car, Tries to Enter Wrong House

8 Apr 2019, 12:51 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
It’s one thing to drink and drive and then crash your vehicle into a parked car, but fleeing the scene on foot thinking you’re going home AND breaking into someone else’s house is taking it to a whole new level.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
It happened the other day, in Pueblo, Colorado. One man got at the wheel so drunk that he crashed into a parked car, and then got the bright idea to flee the scene and head to the safety of his own home. The problem was that the house he walked into wasn’t actually his, so the rightful owners called the police.

The officers responded to a call of a disturbance with weapons, the PD says on the official Twitter page. At the scene, they found a man armed with a baseball bat and another one armed with a knife. These turned out to be the good guys, actually: they were brothers sharing a home, who reported they had been threatened by a drunk man who had come into their house.

“They said the male threatened them & told them to get out of his house,” the PD says. “Ofc. Gonzales took the male into custody & officers then learned the male had crashed into a parked truck two blocks away & fled on foot, leaving his car there. He’s been arrested on a host of charges.”
The post also includes photos of the car driven by the drunk man and the one into which he crashed. Both sustained some damage, but it seems the drunk driver wasn’t hurt – or, at least, he wasn’t hurt as bad as to wake him from his stupor and realize he was also breaking into another man’s house.

We’re assuming the drunk driver sobered up in police custody, and will have plenty of time to coolly consider what he’s done.

DUI drunk driving accident police alcohol assault Colorado
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 