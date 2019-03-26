Drunk Michael Madsen Crashes Land Rover in Malibu, Gets Arrested

autoevolution
Actor Michael Madsen, famous for starring in several iconic Quentin Tarantino films, is back to boozing and driving – and getting himself in trouble with the law.
TMZ has confirmation from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department that the actor was involved in a single-car accident in Malibu, which resulted in him wrecking his Land Rover and adding another notch on his DUI belt. Which is not exactly something he or anyone else should be proud of, of course.

“The veteran actor of Quentin Tarantino flicks like ‘Kill Bill,’ ‘Hateful Eight’ and ‘Reservoir Dogs’ got into a single-car crash, hitting a pole, Sunday around 8 PM, according to law enforcement sources,” the celebrity publication writes. “We're told the L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies responded and, when they arrived, immediately suspected Madsen had been boozing.”

The cops smelled alcohol on Madsen’s breath, so they had him perform a field sobriety test, which he failed. “His BAC was .10. The legal limit is .08, so Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor DUI. His bail has been set at $15k,” TMZ says.

While the arrest may end in a misdemeanor charge, the fact that Madsen has a history of alcohol abuse may weigh against him in court. The actor has been busted for drinking and driving before, and was even ordered to rehab after serving time on this charge, back in 2012.

At the time, the judge told him that he had a “serious” alcohol problem and that he was a menace to everyone (himself included) if he didn’t seek help. Madsen was also arrested for child endangerment when, under the influence, he got into a physical fight with his teenage son. He later said it was because he’d caught him smoking pot and things escalated.

As of the time of writing, Madsen’s rep would not address the circumstances around his latest DUI.
