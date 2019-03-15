4 Woman Leads Police on Chase, Exits Car at Gunpoint Chugging Beer

Driver Named Sober Arrested For Drunk Driving

We’ve all laughed at mugshots of drivers arrested for driving under the influence (of drugs or alcohol, it makes no difference) while wearing tees and shirts that claimed they would never do that. This is taking it to the next level. 7 photos



Police say that they first noticed Sober when they saw his car pulled over. The patrol car followed him when he got going and eventually pulled him over, because he was driving erratically. Sober told them that he had just dropped off his girlfriend to check on her son, and that’s when the cops smelled booze on his breath.



He failed the field sobriety test and they took him. He was charged with DUI and careless driving, and is expected back in court on March 20.



All jokes aside, drunk driving isn’t funny. It remains the leading cause of vehicular deaths and leads to the highest number of traffic-related arrests. An alcohol or drug-impaired driver poses a risk to himself / herself and to other motorists and pedestrians, as well.



