Driver Named Sober Arrested For Drunk Driving

15 Mar 2019, 13:51 UTC
We’ve all laughed at mugshots of drivers arrested for driving under the influence (of drugs or alcohol, it makes no difference) while wearing tees and shirts that claimed they would never do that. This is taking it to the next level.
A man from Butler, Pennsylvania got busted for DUI at the weekend and the irony isn’t in what he wore at the time of his arrest, but in his name. Irony, thy name is Sober. He is Daniel Sober and he was drunk: according to The Mirror, he recorded a blood alcohol level of .194, more than twice the legal limit of .08 in the state of Pennsylvania.

Police say that they first noticed Sober when they saw his car pulled over. The patrol car followed him when he got going and eventually pulled him over, because he was driving erratically. Sober told them that he had just dropped off his girlfriend to check on her son, and that’s when the cops smelled booze on his breath.

He failed the field sobriety test and they took him. He was charged with DUI and careless driving, and is expected back in court on March 20.

All jokes aside, drunk driving isn’t funny. It remains the leading cause of vehicular deaths and leads to the highest number of traffic-related arrests. An alcohol or drug-impaired driver poses a risk to himself / herself and to other motorists and pedestrians, as well.

DUI-related accidents are the easiest to prevent: just don’t drink and drive. If you must drink, consider taking an Uber or a regular cab back home, and thus do your small part to keep the roads safe. So, while we laugh at this (now-world famous) Sober dude for getting a DUI, remember that it was entirely preventable and unnecessary.
