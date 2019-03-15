Mazda, Fiat Recall Auto-equipped MX-5, 124 Spider, Chrysler Recalls Pacifica

This Is the Last Panorama Opportunity Send to Earth Before It Died

Chrysler’s technicians will inspect the vehicles in question. If securing the bolt doesn’t cut it, the dealership will be much obliged to replace “certain steering components” depending on case. This recall will begin in April 2019 for U.S. customers. No fewer than 14,370 examples of the MX-5 Miata and 8,933 units of the 124 Spider are involved, manufactured from 2017 through the 2019 model years. As it happens, incorrect programming is the culprit. A simple re-flash of the Transmission Control Module should do the trick, and neither Mazda or Fiat are aware of accidents or injuries related to this problem.Owners are being notified as we speak, and the dealerships will be ready to take in the 124 Spide r starting from March 27th. For the MX-5 Miata, make that March 29th. All work comes at no charge to the customer, and as expected, a software update shouldn’t take more than half an hour.The Mazda and Fiat are available in the U.S. with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 1.4-liter turbo. MSRP starts at $25,730 and $24,995, respectively. If you ask us, the MX-5 Miata is the better choice despite the difference in price because it drives an idea better.Next up, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has another problem with the Pacifica minivan. Models assembled from November 1st, 2017 through March 1st, 2018 are prone to lose directional control because “the steering-system joints could separate under rare circumstances.” More to the point, someone didn’t torque a bolt to specification, leading to “an improperly positioned aperture.”FCA has a history of second-rate build quality, so don’t be surprised the Pacifica is being recalled over something like this. No fewer than 47,771 examples are potentially affected in the United States, 2,239 in Canada, 226 in Mexico, and 551 were sold outside the NAFTA region.Chrysler’s technicians will inspect the vehicles in question. If securing the bolt doesn’t cut it, the dealership will be much obliged to replace “certain steering components” depending on case. This recall will begin in April 2019 for U.S. customers.