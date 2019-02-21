2020 Mazda3 Priced from £20,595 in the UK

Soon after the unveiling of the new Mazda3 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Japanese have begun accepting orders for their new star car, first in the U.S., then in mainland Europe and now in the UK.

For the British customers, the model will be offered in no less than 18 different equipment levels and configurations (officially, there are only five trim levels), the most expensive of which is the Mazda3 116 ps GT Sport Auto Diesel. This one will sell for £27,735.



The huge number of variants comes as a result of the different transmissions and extras that can be fitted on the car. The Brits will however be able to buy only two engines, a diesel and a gasoline one, both generating the same amount of power regardless of the trim or transmission chosen: 116 ps for the Skyactiv-D and 122 ps for the Skyactiv-G.



Later this year, the British market will get a MAzda3 equipped with the new Skyactiv-X engine, as well as the sedan variant of the car.



As standard, the Mazda3 will be available on the island with head-up display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda Radar Cruise Control and LED headlights. Navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and an advanced eight-speaker audio system are also offered to go by the Japanese.



Skyactiv-X , known as the Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI), is described by Mazda as the world's first to use compression ignition in a gasoline powerplant. Using this approach, the engine provides 30 percent more torque than the current SKYACTIV-G and better fuel efficiency than the current SKYACTIV-D.