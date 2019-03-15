autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt

15 Mar 2019, 17:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Just like they did seven years ago, all the new MQB compact cars from VW Group are going to come out in quick succession. Volkswagen talked about a delay for the Golf, which will arrive shortly after the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. But the point is, the SEAT Leon and its brothers will reveal major changes soon. Did we mention we have spyshots?
24 photos
2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt
This is probably the last session of winter testing for the Leon 4 hatchback, though the other body styles need work. What are they? Well, the Leon ST wagon is going to be kept, but a sedan is rumored to take the place of the SC. Considering how popular Leon is in Mexico, we're not surprised.

This 2020 Leon prototype is still covered in camo, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. The general look and several major components are the same as the Cupra Formentor concept. The hatch is less about being edgy and sharp, instead focusing on an upmarket look. Perceived quality has always held the Leon back, but ever generation took a step in the right direction.

The front end is a dead ringer for that of the Formentor, while the rear features wrap-around taillights as well. Small pieces of hardware are identical, such as the wing mirrors and possibly the infotainment tablet screen, which we also saw in the el-Born EV as well. Developing this was SEAT's biggest task when it came shared tech for the 2020 models. In addition to the usual Apple and Android stuff, it will add Amazon Alexa.

Several of the engines have already been put to work, like the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI. We believe the 1.6 TDI will also be pressed into service until something better arrives. Sometime in 2020, more units will be pressed into service, such as the new generation of 2.0 TDI or the plug-in hybrid system.

It's a bit early to talk about Cupra models, but we believe the Leon FR will have 200 horsepower again (stopped at 211 HP in 2011 and went down after). AWD is probably going to be pretty rare, and this prototype's rear suspension is incompatible with it. But SEAT now has a pretty large roster of crossovers to compensate.
2020 SEAT Leon SEAT Leon Leon Seat spyshots
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
SEAT models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 