2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt

Just like they did seven years ago, all the new MQB compact cars from VW Group are going to come out in quick succession. Volkswagen talked about a delay for the Golf, which will arrive shortly after the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. But the point is, the SEAT Leon and its brothers will reveal major changes soon. Did we mention we have spyshots?

24 photos



This 2020 Leon prototype is still covered in camo, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. The general look and several major components are the same as the Cupra Formentor concept. The hatch is less about being edgy and sharp, instead focusing on an upmarket look. Perceived quality has always held the Leon back, but ever generation took a step in the right direction.



The front end is a dead ringer for that of the Formentor, while the rear features wrap-around taillights as well. Small pieces of hardware are identical, such as the wing mirrors and possibly the infotainment tablet screen, which we also saw in the el-Born EV as well. Developing this was SEAT's biggest task when it came shared tech for the 2020 models. In addition to the usual Apple and Android stuff, it will add



Several of the engines have already been put to work, like the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI. We believe the 1.6 TDI will also be pressed into service until something better arrives. Sometime in 2020, more units will be pressed into service, such as the new generation of 2.0 TDI or the plug-in hybrid system.



It's a bit early to talk about Cupra models, but we believe the Leon FR will have 200 horsepower again (stopped at 211 HP in 2011 and went down after). AWD is probably going to be pretty rare, and this prototype's rear suspension is incompatible with it. But SEAT now has a pretty large roster of crossovers to compensate. This is probably the last session of winter testing for the Leon 4 hatchback, though the other body styles need work. What are they? Well, the Leon ST wagon is going to be kept, but a sedan is rumored to take the place of the SC. Considering how popular Leon is in Mexico, we're not surprised.This 2020 Leon prototype is still covered in camo, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. The general look and several major components are the same as the Cupra Formentor concept. The hatch is less about being edgy and sharp, instead focusing on an upmarket look. Perceived quality has always held the Leon back, but ever generation took a step in the right direction.The front end is a dead ringer for that of the Formentor, while the rear features wrap-around taillights as well. Small pieces of hardware are identical, such as the wing mirrors and possibly the infotainment tablet screen, which we also saw in the el-Born EV as well. Developing this was SEAT's biggest task when it came shared tech for the 2020 models. In addition to the usual Apple and Android stuff, it will add Amazon Alexa. Several of the engines have already been put to work, like the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI. We believe the 1.6will also be pressed into service until something better arrives. Sometime in 2020, more units will be pressed into service, such as the new generation of 2.0 TDI or the plug-in hybrid system.It's a bit early to talk about Cupra models, but we believe the Leon FR will have 200 horsepower again (stopped at 211in 2011 and went down after).is probably going to be pretty rare, and this prototype's rear suspension is incompatible with it. But SEAT now has a pretty large roster of crossovers to compensate.