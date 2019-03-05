New Mazda3 Sedan Looks Dignified In Geneva

Although it’s a small automaker with not too much R&D funds, Mazda made the 3 better than ever before. Starting with the exterior design, it’s clear Mazda focused every ounce of know-how into making the compact model an alternative to the Volkswagen Golf. Or Jetta if we’re dealing with the sedan.
Brought to you live from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Mazda3 Sedan in metallic grey stands out in the crowd. LED lighting, alloy wheels, chrome garnishing, and two exhaust pipes for the SkyActiv-G 2.0 is how this fellow likes to roll.
The wide opening of the trunk makes the Mazda3 Sedan practical too, capable of taking in 450 liters with the rear seats in their normal position or 1,138 liters of luggage when folded. Both figures are better than those of the hatchback, and as far as pricing is concerned, the three-box body style is cheaper.
On sale for the 2019 model year, the Mazda3 starts at $21,000 in the United States of America for the FWD 6AT with the SkyActiv-G 2.5 engine. The hatchback is more expensive at $23,600 excluding $895 for destination, but comes with more standard equipment than the entry-level trim of the sedan.
Over in Europe, the engine lineup consists of the 2.0-liter gasoline option with up to 122 PS and the SkyActiv-D 1.8 turbo diesel with up to 116 PS. Later on, the SkyActiv-X will add spark controlled compression ignition technology, promising diesel efficiency with the thrills of gasoline.
Although minimalist, the interior feels both modern and cozy, featuring a driver-oriented design, high-quality materials, lots of padding for your elbows, and a three-spoke steering wheel. Next-generation infotainment, a head-up display, and digital instrument cluster are other highlights.
The area where the 2019 Mazda3 isn’t as proficient as the preceding generation is rear suspension. Instead of a multi-link setup, the Japanese automaker went with a torsion beam for the sake of cutting costs. Even though Mazda promises better NVH, this change takes its toll on vehicle response and handling in the twisties.
