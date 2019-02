2019 Mazda3 Now Available To Configure In Germany

The online configurator for Deutschland starts with the SkyActiv-G 2.0 M Hybrid, a four-cylinder engine that outputs 122 PS (120 horsepower). Connected to a six-speed manual from the get-go, the inline-four motor is also available with the SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission for an additional €2,000 over the starting price.Customers who prefer the SkyActiv-D 1.8 need to shell out €2,300 more, and once again, the slushbox costs €2,000. The wide range of standard equipment starts with full-LED lighting, satellite navigation for the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Advanced Head-Up Display, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, parking assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air conditioning, black headliner, and eight speakers for the audio system.Next up, the range-topping trim level is the Selection. For an additional €1,300, this configuration includes heated front seats and steering wheel, rearview camera, keyless entry, automatic climate control, windshield wipers with de-icing function, parking sensors up front, and auto-dimming door mirrors.Magmarot Metallic (pictured) is the most expensive exterior paint option (€900) while others cost €580 and €770, respectively. 16-inch alloy wheels come standard, and for €500, the diameter grows to 18 inches and the finish changes from silver to light gray.Customers who want leather upholstery need to pony up a mind-boggling €1,800 for this option while the i-Activsense safety package is €1,200. The Design Package and BOSE surround sound system complete the list of optional extras.The SkyActiv-X engine will be introduced later this year, packing 181 PS (179 horsepower). Over in North America, pricing starts at $21,000 for the sedan with the SkyActiv-G 2.5 and automatic gearbox while the hatchback is $23,600 because it comes with more standard equipment.All-wheel drive is also available from $25,000, but nothing much is known about this drivetrain for European customers. Little by little, expect Mazda to expand the range of features for the Old Continent as well.