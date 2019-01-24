autoevolution
2019 Mazda3 Priced At $21,000 For SkyActiv-G 2.5 With Automatic Transmission

24 Jan 2019
All new from the ground up, the 2019 Mazda3 now has a sticker price in the United States of America. Going on sale in March 2019, the sedan starts at $21,000 for the FWD 6AT while the five-door hatchback retails at $23,600 excluding $895 for destination and handling.
Even though the Mazda3 now features torsion-beam rear suspension, the Hiroshima-based automaker decided to sweeten the deal with all-wheel drive from $25,000 for the hatchback with the six-speed automatic transmission. i-Activ AWD is also available on the sedan, starting at $24,000 for the Select Package.

A six-speed manual is also available, coupled for front-wheel drive and the Premium Package on the Mazda3 hatchback for $27,500. At the other end of the scale, the all-wheel-drive Premium Package with the auto levels up to $28,900 for the hatchback and $27,900 for the four-door sedan.

Customers who want Soul Red Crystal can expect an additional $595 added to the price while Machine Gray Metallic and Snowflake White Pearl Mica come at $300 and $200, respectively. Regardless of drive and transmission, all 2019 models come with the 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G rated at 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.

Mazda hasn’t announced anything in regard to the SkyActiv-X for the U.S. market, but chances are the engine will be introduced later in the model year or for 2020. G-Vectoring Control Plus and the 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system come standard regardless of trim level.

Also standard are the eight speakers of the audio system, 7.0-inch TFT gauge cluster display, LED headlights and taillights, Bluetooth connectivity, HD radio, electronic parking brake, knee air bags, rearview camera, keyless entry, push-button ignition, and USB inputs. That’s a lot of content from the get-go, but then again, the Mazda3 is more expensive than the previous generation.

The sedan comes with 16-inch alloy wheels in its cheapest configuration whereas the hatchback levels up to 18-inch wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leatherette surfaces and trims, automatic dual-zone climate control, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. i-Activsense in the hatchback includes the Driver Attention Alert system, which displays an alert and sound when it detects fatigue or decreased attentiveness.
