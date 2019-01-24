2019 Mazda3 Priced At $21,000 For SkyActiv-G 2.5 With Automatic Transmission

Blue Origin New Shepard Rocket Takes NASA Payload to Space, Humans Come Next

All new from the ground up, the 2019 Mazda3 now has a sticker price in the United States of America. Going on sale in March 2019, the sedan starts at $21,000 for the FWD 6AT while the five-door hatchback retails at $23,600 excluding $895 for destination and handling. 44 photos AWD is also available on the sedan, starting at $24,000 for the Select Package.



Customers who want Soul Red Crystal can expect an additional $595 added to the price while Machine Gray Metallic and Snowflake White Pearl Mica come at $300 and $200, respectively. Regardless of drive and transmission, all 2019 models come with the 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G rated at 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.







Also standard are the eight speakers of the audio system, 7.0-inch TFT gauge cluster display, LED headlights and taillights, Bluetooth connectivity, HD radio, electronic parking brake, knee air bags, rearview camera, keyless entry, push-button ignition, and USB inputs. That’s a lot of content from the get-go, but then again, the



Even though the Mazda3 now features torsion-beam rear suspension, the Hiroshima-based automaker decided to sweeten the deal with all-wheel drive from $25,000 for the hatchback with the six-speed automatic transmission.