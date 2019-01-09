autoevolution

Mazda MX-5 Returns to the Chicago Auto Show as 30th Anniversary Edition

9 Jan 2019, 10:43 UTC ·
With the eyes of the world pinned at the Las Vegas CES show and next week’s Detroit Auto Show, Mazda decided to put another date in all of our calendars by announcing a special premiere at the Chicago Auto Show in February. 
Way back in 1989 the carmaker decided to take a shot at the roadster segment and built the MX-5. The first car in the range was shown in public for the first time at that year’s Chicago Auto Show.

In the 30 years that have passed since, the MX-5, also known as the Miata, has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. And as a means to thank its customers and fans for that, the Japanese carmaker will be bringing the MX-5 back to The Windy City in special clothing.

Called 30th Anniversary Edition, the car – probably based on the RF- will be presented as a car purpose-made “in appreciation of the customers all over the world who have supported the success of the model over the last three decades.”

For now, no other details about the car were offered. It’s unclear yet how many anniversary edition models will be made - probably under 10,000, judging by the photos released by Mazda -, where they will be sold and for how much, but the car will probably continue the success story of the line it celebrates.

The MX-5 is considered the world’s most popular roadster in history. To date, more than one million units were sold – that’s an average of 33,000 per year, a number that for such a niche segment is huge.

The current generation of the MX-5 was launched in 2015, making it just ripe for a facelift possibly as soon as this year. It’s likely the changes we’ll see on the 30th Anniversary Edition will not be featured on the said facelift, as Mazda said next month’s premiere will become part of “a growing collection of unique MX-5 versions created over the years.”
