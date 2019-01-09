Mazda MX-5 Returns to the Chicago Auto Show as 30th Anniversary Edition

With the eyes of the world pinned at the Las Vegas CES show and next week’s Detroit Auto Show, Mazda decided to put another date in all of our calendars by announcing a special premiere at the Chicago Auto Show in February.

In the 30 years that have passed since, the MX-5, also known as the Miata, has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. And as a means to thank its customers and fans for that, the Japanese carmaker will be bringing the MX-5 back to The Windy City in special clothing.



Called 30th Anniversary Edition, the car – probably based on the



For now, no other details about the car were offered. It’s unclear yet how many anniversary edition models will be made - probably under 10,000, judging by the photos released by Mazda -, where they will be sold and for how much, but the car will probably continue the success story of the line it celebrates.



The MX-5 is considered the world’s most popular roadster in history. To date, more than one million units were sold – that’s an average of 33,000 per year, a number that for such a niche segment is huge.



