Cow Breaks Into Car Dealership, Panics, Causes Mayhem

18 Oct 2018, 12:14 UTC
The last thing you’d expect to see in a car dealership is a cow, but that’s exactly the sight staff at a dealership in Scotland were treated to, when one wandered off from a nearby cattle market.
The poor animal was trying to make a clean escape from the market, but it made a wrong turn and ended instead at the Arnold Clark Stirling Mazda in Stirling, Scotland, Fox News reports. Initially, it wandered around the parking lot as if exploring the place, but it panicked when it finally reached the showroom and found itself trapped in there.

From what sales manager James Merrins says, it was mayhem after this. The cow damaged 2 vehicles to the tune of $2,000 before it was eventually captured. The entire episode lasted about 20 seconds, and Merrins says it was one of the most “bizarre” experiences of his life. You don’t say!

“We were standing in the showroom then I saw one of my guys running towards us shouting ‘cow cow cow.’ Next thing you know the cow was in the showroom and it looked as calm as you like,” Merrins recalls, as cited by the media outlet. “But when the automatic doors shut behind it, it began to panic and that's when we all run for it into the offices because there was no way of stopping it.”

The damaged cars were an MX-5 Miata and a Mazda 2, and the rightful owner of the cow agreed to pay for the damages in full. He even offered the sales manager a bottle of whiskey as a courtesy for settling this like gentlemen and not getting the authorities involved.

According to Merrins, the cow’s owner came around shortly after staff had managed to capture the animal, and apologized profusely for the inconvenience. No word on what happened to the cow afterwards.
