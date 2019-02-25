autoevolution

Driver With DUI Sign on Car Ironically Busted For DUI

25 Feb 2019, 9:47 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Few are the times in life when you can have your cake and eat it. One driver from California thought he could be the exception, when he agreed to display a DUI warning on his car (for a fee) but then decided to go ahead and drive drunk.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
Because of it, he’s being turned into an example – a negative one, of course. The California Highway Patrol Oakland posted about the arrest that took place on Interstate 80 in Berkeley, California and how the driver was “got by the Irony Gods.” Hopefully, the lesson will prove of the kind that he’ll remember in the future.

“Driver of car with sign ‘I should probably get a ride home’ arrested for DUI,” CHP says on the official Twitter. “Car weaving in 3 lanes on I-80. Driver arrested for going way over the legal limit. Ironic for someone driving drunk with a sign encouraging not to drink & drive.”

With the post, CHP included a photo of the sign, which can be seen on other private cars in a bid to discourage drunk driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration actually pays drivers to display these signs, so this makes this man’s DUI arrest all the more shocking. That is, if we’re operating under the assumption that a guy paid to preach common sense should be among those who play by the rules.

The sign also reads “Buzzed driving is drunk driving,” which should strike a chord with those thinking a couple of drinks won’t do much in terms of affecting their ability to drive. This dude was way past the “buzzed” stage, though: police tell the media that he was well above the legal blood alcohol limit of 0.08 percent in California. In fact, he was so drunk that the last place he should have been was at the wheel of a moving car.

“It's a good message, but he's not necessarily the best role model,” California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza tells local television station KTVU. “He was weaving all over the place. We caught him early enough that we prevented him from crashing.”

DUI lol fail arrest alcohol California police
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 