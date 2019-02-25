Driver With DUI Sign on Car Ironically Busted For DUI

Few are the times in life when you can have your cake and eat it. One driver from California thought he could be the exception, when he agreed to display a DUI warning on his car (for a fee) but then decided to go ahead and drive drunk.
Because of it, he’s being turned into an example – a negative one, of course. The California Highway Patrol Oakland posted about the arrest that took place on Interstate 80 in Berkeley, California and how the driver was “got by the Irony Gods.” Hopefully, the lesson will prove of the kind that he’ll remember in the future.
“Driver of car with sign ‘I should probably get a ride home’ arrested for DUI,” CHP says on the official Twitter. “Car weaving in 3 lanes on I-80. Driver arrested for going way over the legal limit. Ironic for someone driving drunk with a sign encouraging not to drink & drive.”
With the post, CHP included a photo of the sign, which can be seen on other private cars in a bid to discourage drunk driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration actually pays drivers to display these signs, so this makes this man’s DUI arrest all the more shocking. That is, if we’re operating under the assumption that a guy paid to preach common sense should be among those who play by the rules.
The sign also reads “Buzzed driving is drunk driving,” which should strike a chord with those thinking a couple of drinks won’t do much in terms of affecting their ability to drive. This dude was way past the “buzzed” stage, though: police tell the media that he was well above the legal blood alcohol limit of 0.08 percent in California. In fact, he was so drunk that the last place he should have been was at the wheel of a moving car.
“It's a good message, but he's not necessarily the best role model,” California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza tells local television station KTVU. “He was weaving all over the place. We caught him early enough that we prevented him from crashing.”
