Woman Leads Police on Chase, Exits Car at Gunpoint Chugging Beer

28 Jan 2019, 13:09 UTC ·
by
Julia Myers from Maryville, Tennessee is keeping it classy. She started last Monday by drinking hard liquor at 9.45 in the morning, switched to beer and concluded the day by leading police on a high-speed chase in her 2002 Kia Rio.
When she was arrested, she exited her car at gunpoint, chugging beer. She was lying on the ground and she was still casually sipping Bud Light from a can, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports. We told you she was keeping it classy.

According to the publication, Myers was charged with more than 10 offenses, including drunk driving, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

The police chase started near a local school, when police noticed Myers’ Kia Rio doing 60 mph in a 45 zone. They tried to pull her over, but she sped off, so they started pursuing her.

Myers made a turn without signaling and tried to crash into the patrol cars. She then ran a stop sign and crashed into a ditch, but she was able to get out of it and keep going. Before she stopped at a gas station, she was going at speeds of 56 mph. Police caught up with her and urged the 2 men in the car to get out. Myers followed suit.

“A dash cam video shows Myers lying on the ground drinking a can of Bud Light, according to the report,” the publication writes. “Myers resisted arrest and had to be forced into a patrol car. While in the car, she kicked the window and threatened to kill a deputy if she ever saw him in public, the report said.”

Myers was taken to the hospital to have a blood sample taken, and she admitted that she’d been drinking and driving. She casually mentioned she’d started drinking liquor in the morning before switching to beer, which she was still sipping at the time of her arrest. As of last Saturday, she was still in custody.
