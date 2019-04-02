Woman Drives on Car’s Rims, With Margarita in Her Cupholder

One woman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, took “party like there’s no tomorrow” a little too literally the other day, when she got so drunk that she drove at least 15 minutes on her car’s rims without realizing it – or caring.

The story is almost too hilarious to be true – but a red flag for any other driver out there who might think drunk driving isn’t that big of a deal. From the post on the official Facebook page of the Tulsa Police Department, it’s clear that Dillion was so drunk on the night of her arrest that she was hardly aware of what was happening to her.



“Officer Martin and Officer Badgett were on a traffic stop at 6300 E. 38th St. While on the stop a driver drove up to our stop driving on a rim (she had wrecked her car on something, unknown what it was),” the post says. “We could hear her coming from a block away. We quickly ended our original stop and stopped her. After rolling up to the stop, she turned into Normandy. When asked how much she had to drink, she stated two tequila shots (said this as she could barely stand upright).”



Dillion was traveling with a full margarita in her cupholder and couldn’t tell the police how she’d come to lose her tire. A concerned citizen called to report a car being driven on its rims about 15 minutes before she pulled in next to the police car, so she must have traveled quite a distance.



arrested for DUI second offense, operating a motor vehicle with defective tires, transporting an open container, and driving without a license. More charges are pending if she's found to have wrecked something before she was pulled over.