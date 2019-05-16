Drunk 12-Year-Old Steals Grandpa’s Car, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase

A 12-year-old girl from New Mexico took partying to a literally new level, when she and 3 of her (minor) friends stole her grandpa’s car and they went out and got drunk. While driving around.

We’ve all done some pretty stupid stuff when we were teenagers, but this probably takes the crown. Alamogordo police cruisers were responding to an unrelated call when they saw the car speeding past them on the highway.They had no idea who was at the wheel but they intended to pull over the driver. They didn’t get a chance to do so: before they even summoned the driver to stop, she peeled off, leading them on a high-speed chase, KKTV reports.The chase ended when the driver lost control of the car and it plowed through a traffic stop and nearly crashed into 2 other police cruisers. Officers approached the vehicle as they would an adult suspect, and one of them even used his baton to crack the driver-side window, as shown in the video below, which contains bodycam footage.To their surprise, the driver was a girl and she was clearly underage. With her in the car were 3 other girls, aged 12 to 13, and every one of them smelled of booze. The driver admitted she had waited for her grandpa to fall asleep before she stole his car and took her friends for a ride. Inside the vehicle, the cops found a bottle of Smirnoff and cans of alcoholic iced teas.A drunk 12-year-old girl led New Mexico law enforcement on a high-speed chase with three friends in tow, at one point nearly crashing into two police cruisers.“For young folks to get a hold of a) alcohol, and then b) a vehicle, and then adding them both together – normally this situation is very... often it doesn't work out as well as it did in this case,” Police Chief Brian Peete tells the media.The driver’s father told the cops that they didn’t keep alcohol at the house, so he had no idea where they’d gotten it from. He also advised them to keep the girl in custody for the night, if that’s what had to be done.All four girls were charged with underage drinking, while the driver was also slapped with DUI and leading police on a chase.