Drunk Driver Crashes, Chews Wiring in Patrol Car After Arrest

One drunk driver from South Carolina refused to go down without a fight when police officers showed up at the scene of the crash he caused and proceeded to take him away in handcuffs.

7 photos



According to the police records, they were answering a call of a collision with injuries on I-85, in Duncan. By the time they arrived, firefighters and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were already on the scene, and the 55-year-old driver, identified as Steven Douglas Pugh and heavily intoxicated, had been put in handcuffs.



A trooper had placed Pugh in his car, but the man had started chewing the wiring inside the car, in a frenzied attempt to get out or at least cause some serious damage. A deputy suggested moving him to another vehicle that had a partition, but that too proved problematic.



“As the trooper and officer tried to move Pugh, they said he repeatedly threatened them with violence. At one point, he got his hand free and grabbed the deputy’s vest to pull him toward him,” the report notes. “The deputy said Pugh continued to pull on his vest while saying he was going to punch him. The deputy said because the scuffle was going on close to where traffic was passing them on I-85, he punched Pugh in the face to subdue him.”



Pugh was eventually subdued and taken into custody. He was charged with “DUI, driving under suspension, an open container violation, driving an uninsured vehicle, malicious injury to property and resisting arrest,” the same media outlet notes.



Based on his booking photo, it probably took a while to dawn on him that he was in serious trouble, given the number and gravity of the crimes he’d been charged with. It happened last week, in Spartanburg County, S.C. and it saw the drunk driver get into a scuffle with the cops (which isn’t exactly that uncommon) and chew the wiring inside the patrol car (which is kind of rare), Live5News reports.According to the police records, they were answering a call of a collision with injuries on I-85, in Duncan. By the time they arrived, firefighters and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were already on the scene, and the 55-year-old driver, identified as Steven Douglas Pugh and heavily intoxicated, had been put in handcuffs.A trooper had placed Pugh in his car, but the man had started chewing the wiring inside the car, in a frenzied attempt to get out or at least cause some serious damage. A deputy suggested moving him to another vehicle that had a partition, but that too proved problematic.“As the trooper and officer tried to move Pugh, they said he repeatedly threatened them with violence. At one point, he got his hand free and grabbed the deputy’s vest to pull him toward him,” the report notes. “The deputy said Pugh continued to pull on his vest while saying he was going to punch him. The deputy said because the scuffle was going on close to where traffic was passing them on I-85, he punched Pugh in the face to subdue him.”Pugh was eventually subdued and taken into custody. He was charged with “DUI, driving under suspension, an open container violation, driving an uninsured vehicle, malicious injury to property and resisting arrest,” the same media outlet notes.Based on his booking photo, it probably took a while to dawn on him that he was in serious trouble, given the number and gravity of the crimes he’d been charged with.