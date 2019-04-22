autoevolution

Drunk Driver Crashes, Chews Wiring in Patrol Car After Arrest

22 Apr 2019, 11:48 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One drunk driver from South Carolina refused to go down without a fight when police officers showed up at the scene of the crash he caused and proceeded to take him away in handcuffs.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
It happened last week, in Spartanburg County, S.C. and it saw the drunk driver get into a scuffle with the cops (which isn’t exactly that uncommon) and chew the wiring inside the patrol car (which is kind of rare), Live5News reports.

According to the police records, they were answering a call of a collision with injuries on I-85, in Duncan. By the time they arrived, firefighters and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were already on the scene, and the 55-year-old driver, identified as Steven Douglas Pugh and heavily intoxicated, had been put in handcuffs.

A trooper had placed Pugh in his car, but the man had started chewing the wiring inside the car, in a frenzied attempt to get out or at least cause some serious damage. A deputy suggested moving him to another vehicle that had a partition, but that too proved problematic.

“As the trooper and officer tried to move Pugh, they said he repeatedly threatened them with violence. At one point, he got his hand free and grabbed the deputy’s vest to pull him toward him,” the report notes. “The deputy said Pugh continued to pull on his vest while saying he was going to punch him. The deputy said because the scuffle was going on close to where traffic was passing them on I-85, he punched Pugh in the face to subdue him.”

Pugh was eventually subdued and taken into custody. He was charged with “DUI, driving under suspension, an open container violation, driving an uninsured vehicle, malicious injury to property and resisting arrest,” the same media outlet notes.

Based on his booking photo, it probably took a while to dawn on him that he was in serious trouble, given the number and gravity of the crimes he’d been charged with.
DUI accident assault police arrest south carolina
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 