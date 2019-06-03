autoevolution

Teens Order Pizza, Carjack Delivery Guy at Gunpoint

3 Jun 2019, 13:08 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Two teens’ idea of having a blast over the weekend included ordering pizza and then carjacking the delivery guy at gunpoint. Police didn’t see the fun side in this, as you can imagine.
3 photos
Domino's Pizza pledges to pave the potholes in your townDomino's Pizza pledges to pave the potholes in your town
The incident happened Sunday night in Sioux City, Iowa. One male and one female juvenile were involved in the carjacking – and were eventually arrested after a brief police chase, Fox affiliate SiouxLandNews reports.

The boy called Dominos Pizza to place an order and thus trick the driver into driving in the area. Then, he and the girl held him up at gunpoint and drove off in his car. They didn’t get too far, though.

“Authorities located the car on South Lakeport where a pursuit began, with the car driving on the wrong side of the road at one point,” the report notes. “It came to an end just outside Sergeant Bluff near Old Highway 75 where officers used a pit maneuver to stop the car.”

The PIT maneuver sees a police cruiser use its push bar to ram the fleeing vehicle at slow speed, thus forcing it off the road or making it spin out of control, before other cruisers box it in and its passengers are taken into custody. The maneuver is used to put an end to chases and thus minimize the risks of injuries or fatalities.

The report doesn’t say if the juveniles were hurt in the chase, nor does it reveal anything about their identity since they’re not of age yet. The Dominos driver wasn’t harmed.

“The two juveniles were taken in to custody and are facing multiple charges including 2nd degree robbery, theft in the 2nd degree, going armed with intent and theft in the 5th degree,” the publication writes.

That’s a whole lot of serious charges for one night of fun, out on the town.

car thieves police police chase Dominos Pizza assault Iowa
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5-VCADILLAC CT5-V Medium PremiumCADILLAC CT4-VCADILLAC CT4-V Entry PremiumFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverAll car models  
 
 