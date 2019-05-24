Awesome Coincidence: Biker Spots Pal’s Stolen Dirt Bike, Has It Recovered

Many bike and motorcycle thefts go unsolved, but this isn’t one of them: a biker from New Westminster, Canada, helped his friend recover his stolen dirt bike after randomly spotting it on one of his rides.

The awesome coincidence was captured on Liam Robertson ’s helmet-mounted camera and the footage is available at the bottom of the page as well. In the caption, he says that the bike was stolen about 6 days before he spotted 2 men wheeling around a similar-looking bike and he stopped to investigate.And it’s a good thing that he did, as you can see. Robertson spotted the bike and turned around, approaching the suspects just as they were trying to wheel it through a hole in a fence that bore the warning “No trespassing.” He pretends he doesn’t see a problem with that and casually asks the suspects if they need any help.It’s all a pretext, of course, allowing him to get a better look at the dirt bike. Once he’s convinced that it is the one and the same, he calls the cops and goes out to meet the cruisers. He tells one officer that he knows the bike is stolen because it’s the exact make and model his friend had. The plastics have been removed from it, he says, but the skid plate is the same, too.Several officers rush to the suspects and a brief scuffle ensues. As most criminals are wont to do, they claimed innocence. “Let go of me, I didn't steal that bike!,” one of them is heard yelling. “Let go of me, what is wrong with you people.”Robertson says that both were arrested so, we assume, his pal was soon reunited with his missing bike. In addition to saving the day, Robertson also deserves credit for the way he did it: by calling the cops after verifying the bike was stolen, instead of acting like a vigilante and trying to recover it himself.Please note that the footage below contains some instances of graphic language that may offend.