autoevolution

3 Friends Steal 26 Rental Cars from Their Bosses, Ship Them to Mexico

24 May 2019, 9:47 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Stealing office supplies often proves too much of a temptation for the average Joe or Jane to resist, but this is taking it to a whole new level: 3 employees from car rental companies stole vehicles right off the lot.
15 photos
2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor
Rick White, 23, Tyshawnee Collins, 20, and Dwayne Cantley, 45, from Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested earlier this month on auto theft charges stemming from the “disappearance” of 26 vehicles from the lots of the car rental companies they worked for, ABC 15 Arizona reports, as you can see in the video available at the bottom of the page.

White and Cantley worked for Hertz, and Collins at Enterprise at the Sky Harbor Airport, and they used their position to steal the vehicles. Of the 26 that went missing, all of them late models and trucks, 21 ended up in Mexico only a few days later. Police are investigating to determine what happens to the cars once they’re in Mexico.

Not many details have been made public as of the time of writing, but police sources say that the three are part of a larger ring, which explains how the cars got across the border. They were presented before a judge the other to be arraigned.

The same sources say that they only pretended to scan the vehicles before taking them off the lot (surveillance video shows them apparently scanning the cars), which made it harder for anyone else to realize they were missing. When someone did notice, they called the cops and, as the saying goes, the noose tightened around these 3.

The report doesn’t mention if the suspects had entered a plea or if they retained an attorney to represent them in court. Both Hertz and Enterprise refused to comment when contacted by ABC, because this is still an ongoing police investigation.

police car thieves car rental arrest Mexico Arizona
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
SKODA SuperbSKODA Superb CompactSKODA Superb ScoutSKODA Superb Scout LargeLAND ROVER Discovery SportLAND ROVER Discovery Sport Small SUVMCLAREN GTMCLAREN GT ExoticHYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactAll car models  
 
 