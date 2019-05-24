3 Friends Steal 26 Rental Cars from Their Bosses, Ship Them to Mexico

Stealing office supplies often proves too much of a temptation for the average Joe or Jane to resist, but this is taking it to a whole new level: 3 employees from car rental companies stole vehicles right off the lot.
Rick White, 23, Tyshawnee Collins, 20, and Dwayne Cantley, 45, from Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested earlier this month on auto theft charges stemming from the “disappearance” of 26 vehicles from the lots of the car rental companies they worked for, ABC 15 Arizona reports, as you can see in the video available at the bottom of the page.
White and Cantley worked for Hertz, and Collins at Enterprise at the Sky Harbor Airport, and they used their position to steal the vehicles. Of the 26 that went missing, all of them late models and trucks, 21 ended up in Mexico only a few days later. Police are investigating to determine what happens to the cars once they’re in Mexico.
Not many details have been made public as of the time of writing, but police sources say that the three are part of a larger ring, which explains how the cars got across the border. They were presented before a judge the other to be arraigned.
The same sources say that they only pretended to scan the vehicles before taking them off the lot (surveillance video shows them apparently scanning the cars), which made it harder for anyone else to realize they were missing. When someone did notice, they called the cops and, as the saying goes, the noose tightened around these 3.
The report doesn’t mention if the suspects had entered a plea or if they retained an attorney to represent them in court. Both Hertz and Enterprise refused to comment when contacted by ABC, because this is still an ongoing police investigation.
