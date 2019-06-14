BMW Vision M NEXT Concept Shows Some Flesh, Is an M1 Throwback

Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

As the week draws to a close, BMW decided to give us something to think about in our free time by releasing the first images of a car no one knows anything about: the Vision M Next Concept. 5 photos



Although it doesn’t explicitly say so, BMW hints the Vision M Next will be on the floor of the venue as well - "presentation in Munich in a few days," BMW says - trying to show the world the future of the M nameplate.



To mark the announcement, BMW released four photos* taken by artist Thomas Demand and showing only minuscule portions of the mystery car. But the images are enough to show that for M the future might be a return to its roots.



Back in 1978, BMW introduced its only true sports car to date, and at the same time the first car to wear the M letter on its body: the



The images show the back of the side windows, and the design of these elements in the M NEXT looks strikingly similar to the one on the M1, with the glassed surface enclosed by the four lines of the car's body, converging from different directions.



At the end of the month, the German carmaker will host its usual #NEXTGen event at the BMW Welt in Munich, a place where for the first time the carmaker will show the four new M8 cars will be shown alongside the 3 Series Touring

Editor's note: *Thomas Demand was not allowed to take photos of the actual car, but was permitted to make paper and cardboard models of the vehicle and photograph those. The paint scheme seen here, says BMW, is based on the actual color scheme of the BMW Vision M NEXT. *Thomas Demand was not allowed to take photos of the actual car, but was permitted to make paper and cardboard models of the vehicle and photograph those. The paint scheme seen here, says BMW, is based on the actual color scheme of the BMW Vision M NEXT.

