autoevolution
 

BMW Vision M NEXT Concept Shows Some Flesh, Is an M1 Throwback

14 Jun 2019, 12:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
As the week draws to a close, BMW decided to give us something to think about in our free time by releasing the first images of a car no one knows anything about: the Vision M Next Concept.
5 photos
BMW Vision M NEXT ConceptBMW Vision M NEXT ConceptBMW Vision M NEXT ConceptBMW Vision M NEXT Concept
At the end of the month, the German carmaker will host its usual #NEXTGen event at the BMW Welt in Munich, a place where for the first time the carmaker will show the four new M8 cars will be shown alongside the 3 Series Touring.

Although it doesn’t explicitly say so, BMW hints the Vision M Next will be on the floor of the venue as well - "presentation in Munich in a few days," BMW says - trying to show the world the future of the M nameplate.

To mark the announcement, BMW released four photos* taken by artist Thomas Demand and showing only minuscule portions of the mystery car. But the images are enough to show that for M the future might be a return to its roots.

Back in 1978, BMW introduced its only true sports car to date, and at the same time the first car to wear the M letter on its body: the M1. And the parts of the Vision M NEXT shown in these very unrevealing photos seem to be a throwback to that original M.

The images show the back of the side windows, and the design of these elements in the M NEXT looks strikingly similar to the one on the M1, with the glassed surface enclosed by the four lines of the car's body, converging from different directions.

Other than that, there is absolutely no information on what this car is all about. Clearly a concept, it may incorporate some type of electrified powertrain, as it has been included in the NEXT family of cars. Expect some type of autonomy and other advanced features as well.

Editor's note:

*Thomas Demand was not allowed to take photos of the actual car, but was permitted to make paper and cardboard models of the vehicle and photograph those. The paint scheme seen here, says BMW, is based on the actual color scheme of the BMW Vision M NEXT.
BMW Vision M NEXT BMW Vision BMW NEXTGen BMW M1 concept car
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
BMW models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactAll BMW models  
 
 