Custom 1976 BMW R90/6 Looks Sinister, Has Ducati 1098 Blood

The donor is brought to life by an ungodly four-stroke boxer-twin powerplant, with a fierce displacement of 898cc and two valves per cylinder. At approximately 6,500 revs, this monstrous piece of air-cooled machinery will gladly produce up to 60 hp, along with 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) of crushing torque at 5,500 rpm. A five-speed transmission channels the engine’s force to a shaft final drive.



As to Mandrill’s custom creature, the build incorporates an assortment of modern components that’ll have it behave like a marvel and look pretty damn sexy while doing it. For starters, a Ducati 1098’s forks and brake modules were transplanted onto the R90/6. To hold the new front end in place, a CNC milled triple clamp was also installed.



On the opposite end, suspension duties are handled by a one-off swingarm single modern shock absorber, while stopping power is supplied by a fresh brake rotor and a Brembo caliper. The standard subframe was discarded to make room for a loop-style counterpart.



To achieve the desired riding stance, the Mandrill team proceeded to equip a pair of clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs. The clip-ons wear Motogadget bar-end turn signals and aftermarket switches from Estonia’s Renard Speed Shop. Additionally, a Motogadget M-unit is tasked with running the bike’s rewired electrics.



Lastly, the boxer-twin behemoth was thoroughly restored using new bearings and gaskets. Its cylinders and carburetors were completely refurbished, the latter receiving top-grade velocity stacks. To top it all off, a bespoke exhaust system was added, consisting of carbon fiber tips and titanium mufflers.



