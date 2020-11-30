Bagged 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Clone Was a Professional Labor of Love for One

Some people start working on classic cars as a hobby, others do it for professional reasons. This “bagged and badass” 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS is the result of mixing that enthusiasm for vintage models with the know-how to pull something like this without any outside help. Or at least that’s what Garage Kept Motors implies when claiming the car has “been professionally built by a local mechanic/classic car enthusiast.”
They’re also hinting this ‘65 that’s now looking so cool riding low has been “a labor of love for the owner,” and we’re inclined to believe them. No need to rely just on our eyes – which have been feasting for quite some time on the pictures in the attached gallery – because there’s a very long list of modifications to settle evidence in the case file.
According to the Garage Kept Motors listing (the car has a price of $59,900) this white with a red interior 1965 Chevrolet Impala was recreated as a Super Sport clone and was just finished late spring this year, only attending car meets and other auto events during the summer.
It has been equipped with a 409 V8 block featuring some of the best elements available right now on the market – from Ross Racing Forged rods and pistons to an MSD Billet distributor, as well as various Edelbrock and Summit Racing elements, among many others.
The Muncie four-speed transmission is basically new and is also featuring its own host of personal upgrades which comprise a McLeod Clutch or a Hurst competition shifter. The car, naturally, has a custom rear and, while the suspension is a work of (air ride) art on its own. Additionally, the asymmetric Coys C33 18- front and 20-inch rear wheels are completely hiding the uprated CPP brake kit.
Moving inside, the future owner of this example that also benefitted from a first restoration 15 years ago, will find neat touches such as the red backlit Dakota Digital gauges, the matching red headliner, an eight-speaker Retrosound Bluetooth radio / sound system, as well as lots of Kilmat sound deadening material. Sweet, right?
