This 1960 Chevrolet El Camino Combines LS6 Power With Red Wood Bed Floor

The first-generation Elky featured a straight-six engine as standard, but customers were also treated to a couple of V8s. The most powerful of the lot packed 335 ponies, which pale in comparison to what this fellow is hiding under the hood. 22 photos



Listed on



“Many custom body mods” are featured, starting with the bumper ends moved tight to the body. The center hump on the front bumper was removed for a cleaner look, along with all bumper bolts. The seller has also welded the bumper seams, smoothed the tailgate, and moved the fuel filler to the bed. Lined with red-stained wood, the bed hasn’t seen any cargo since the build was finished 2,000 miles ago.



The Impala body molds add more visual drama to this one-of-one



Listed on AutaBuy.com at $85,000 or best offer, the El Camino flaunts a Lokar shifter connected to a 4L60-E automatic transmission. The electronically-commanded successor of the Turbo-Hydramatic 700R4 is perfectly suited for small-block applications like the LS6 we know and love from the fifth gen of the Corvette Z06.

