1968 Chevrolet Corvette 383 Race Car Looks Like Old-School Driving Fun

The high production volume also translates to a well-established aftermarket, and this brings us to the 1968 model we’ll be covering on this occasion. Listed on Bring a Trailer with seven days of bidding left, the car is currently sitting on $10,000, although total mileage is unknown. Be that as it may, the engine compartment sure looks clean.A 383 small-block V8 is hiding under the bulging hood, featuring aluminum heads and tube headers. The exhaust system ends ahead of the right rear wheel, and the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is delivered to Hoosier slicks by a four-speed Muncie. This manual tranny still is a popular choice with Chevy enthusiasts even though General Motors debuted it almost six decades ago.Prepped for racing under previous ownership, the 6.3-liter V8 is said to be running fine. Prior to the sale, the owner has performed a valve adjustment. Ridetech coilovers, Wilwood brakes, a stripped interior with a proper-looking roll cage, and racing seats with Crow harnesses are worthy of mention as well.Other things worth mentioning include a fuel cell, a 9k tachometer, and an electrical kill switch on the passenger side of the rear deck. Indeed, this is a track car through and through! The seller understands that his ‘Vette has been converted to a plaything in the early 2000s. Since then, it has been used “primarily for ride-alongs by a track promoter.”Finished in red and complemented by white racing numbers, the C3 Corvette is offered with a logbook and a clean title in the seller’s name. A few chips and other minor imperfections in the paint are noted, but still, were you expecting anything else from a sports car that’s been tracked for more than a decade?