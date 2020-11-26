4 This 1989 Lamborghini LM002 Can Teach the Urus a Thing or Two About Audacity

More on this:

1968 Chevrolet Corvette 383 Race Car Looks Like Old-School Driving Fun

The C3 is the longest-running Corvette to date, spanning 15 years of production. Almost 543,000 units rolled out from 1967 through 1982, which is why the third generation of the American sports car is pretty cheap to purchase nowadays. 28 photos



A 383 small-block V8 is hiding under the bulging hood, featuring aluminum heads and tube headers. The exhaust system ends ahead of the right rear wheel, and the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is delivered to Hoosier slicks by a four-speed Muncie. This manual tranny still is a popular choice with Chevy enthusiasts even though General Motors debuted it almost six decades ago.



Prepped for racing under previous ownership, the 6.3-liter V8 is said to be running fine. Prior to the sale, the owner has performed a valve adjustment. Ridetech coilovers, Wilwood brakes, a stripped interior with a proper-looking roll cage, and racing seats with Crow harnesses are worthy of mention as well.



Other things worth mentioning include a fuel cell, a 9k tachometer, and an electrical kill switch on the passenger side of the rear deck. Indeed, this is a track car through and through! The seller understands that his ‘Vette has been converted to a plaything in the early 2000s. Since then, it has been used “primarily for ride-alongs by a track promoter.”



Finished in red and complemented by white racing numbers, the



The high production volume also translates to a well-established aftermarket, and this brings us to the 1968 model we’ll be covering on this occasion. Listed on Bring a Trailer with seven days of bidding left, the car is currently sitting on $10,000, although total mileage is unknown. Be that as it may, the engine compartment sure looks clean.A 383 small-block V8 is hiding under the bulging hood, featuring aluminum heads and tube headers. The exhaust system ends ahead of the right rear wheel, and the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is delivered to Hoosier slicks by a four-speed Muncie. This manual tranny still is a popular choice with Chevy enthusiasts even though General Motors debuted it almost six decades ago.Prepped for racing under previous ownership, the 6.3-liter V8 is said to be running fine. Prior to the sale, the owner has performed a valve adjustment. Ridetech coilovers, Wilwood brakes, a stripped interior with a proper-looking roll cage, and racing seats with Crow harnesses are worthy of mention as well.Other things worth mentioning include a fuel cell, a 9k tachometer, and an electrical kill switch on the passenger side of the rear deck. Indeed, this is a track car through and through! The seller understands that his ‘Vette has been converted to a plaything in the early 2000s. Since then, it has been used “primarily for ride-alongs by a track promoter.”Finished in red and complemented by white racing numbers, the C3 Corvette is offered with a logbook and a clean title in the seller’s name. A few chips and other minor imperfections in the paint are noted, but still, were you expecting anything else from a sports car that’s been tracked for more than a decade?

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.