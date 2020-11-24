Procharged C8 Corvette Stingray Cranks Out 700+ Horsepower Without ECU Tuning

“Zeabuz” Is the Newest Norwegian Autonomous Ferry Startup, Will It Make It?

From the factory, the mid-engine Corvette Stingray is rocking a small-block V8 with 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. Not bad for a pushrod engine, right? The NPP performance exhaust system, which is available as a standalone option or as an auto-include in the Z51 Performance Package, unlocks 5 more ponies and 5 more torques. 20 photos



There is, however, a huge market out there for performance upgrades. ProCharger is the latest player to join the



You have a point, dear reader. Switching from natural aspiration to forced induction requires different mapping for the engine control unit, but General Motors doesn’t allow that kind of stuff in the Corvette. Lest we forget, the ultra-encrypted ECU has been



Turning our attention back to the Procharged C8, the video at the end of this story doesn’t feature any shot of the engine compartment. The go-faster company doesn’t mention what model of centrifugal supercharger is using for this application, but I have a sneaking suspicion they used an extremely similar setup to the one found in the seventh-gen Corvette.



More to the point, we may be dealing with a P-1SC-1 running at 7 pounds per square inch of boost or thereabouts. For the previous generation of the American sports car, ProCharger is promising 180-plus HP .



The P-1SC-1 is a self-lubricating centrifugal supercharger that requires an oil change every 6,000 miles or so. The SC series also eliminates the need for oil lines and punching a hole in the oil pan. Oh, and by the way, the P-1SC-1 is covered by a three-year warranty for extra peace of mind.



