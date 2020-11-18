LOIR Coupe Is a Sleek and Minimalist Ride with Killer Looks and Geared Wheels

2020 Corvette Sounds Gnarly With Hooker BlackHeart Cat-Back Exhaust System

15 photos Even though the ECU is encrypted beyond belief, you can still tune the mid-engine Corvette to extract additional performance. Those who don’t want to invest in a blower or boosty snails are treated to plenty of exhaust upgrades by the aftermarket, and Hooker BlackHeart is calling dibs on “the most affordable kit on the market.”



Available at $1,849.95 including shipping from



Supplied by Tenneco, the NPP performance exhaust is offered by Chevrolet as a standalone option at $1,195 and promises 5 more horsepower and 5 more pound-feet of torque. Up to 34 percent lighter, representing a difference of 19 pounds, the aftermarket system from Hooker BlackHeart offers 10 horsepower and pound-feet.



Hand-welded for strength, longevity, and good looks, the cat-back exhaust is designed for the factory mounting points for a hassle-free installation. Better still, Hooker BlackHeart offers a lifetime warranty for extra peace of mind.



All the necessary hardware is included in the package, and the exhaust system reuses the OEM valve actuators to keep the price low. Oh, and it should be mentioned that “this part is legal for sale or use on emissions-controlled vehicles.”



In stock and ready to ship, the cat-back upgrade gives the small-block V8 a more guttural quality with the valves closed or open. It’s not overly loud, but you can easily differentiate the Hooker BlackHeart from the Tenneco NPP performance exhaust.



On a related note, you can extract more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the Stingray by focusing a little more on the exhaust system.



